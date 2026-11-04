Jimmy Kimmel launches fresh attack on Donald Trump after midterm results: 'Red wedding begins'

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump following the Republican Party's "humiliating" defeat in the 2026 midterm elections.

In the U.S. elections, the Democrats have secured victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

After the results of the 2026 midterm elections came in, Jimmy jokingly remarked that a "Red Wedding" had begun.

"What we do know for sure is that Democrats have officially taken the House. Thanks to President Trump. Blob Vila flipped another House!" the 58-year-old TV host stated during his opening monologue on Tuesday’s episode of his late-night show.

“The blue wave made landfall, and now the Red Wedding begins," he added.

Jimmy joked that Trump spent election day watching Fox News coverage "in an attempt to stir up an insurrection for himself."

"Word from the from inside the White House is he’s already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set," he teased. “Man, oh man, would I hate to be the Door Dash driver who delivers Trump his Papa John’s tonight?”

Meanwhile, Trump has emphasized that he is ready to work with the Democrats and will "accept" the results of the midterm elections.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," he told the New York Times. "We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them."

"We’ll probably work something out," Donald added.