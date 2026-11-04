Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issues statement on US Midterm 2026 Elections win

The winning party who swept up the majority seats in both the Senate and the Congress have released a joint statement.

According to The Independent the two leaders, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have made it clear that ‘Americans have spoken’.

This statement aims, not only to celebrate the Democrats’ retaking the Senate majority, but also reminds people of the party’s message.

The statement reads, “Today is a great day for America. The American people have spoken and made clear that they want to see an end to the high costs, endless chaos, and constant corruption from Republicans in Washington.”

“We worked tirelessly to elect a Democratic majority so the American people have a united team of leaders who will fight each and every day to tackle the issues that matter most to them, their pocketbooks, and their families. Senate Democrats have just delivered the greatest midterm performance in modern political history when just a year and a half ago, no one thought it was possible.”

Washington, District of Columbia : Infographic showing partial results of the midterm elections for the US House of Representatives, as of 0513 GMT, Nov 4. – AFP

Washington, District of Columbia : Infographic showing showing partial results of the midterm elections for the US Senate, as of 0524 GMT, Nov 4 – AFP

In their concluding words the two said, “we worked tirelessly to overcome a major spending disadvantage, expanded the map by recruiting formidable candidates to bring states that Donald Trump won by double digits into the core battleground, and then won those races. Our candidates and campaigns showed voters they have the fighting attitude that voters are demanding of their leaders in this moment. Senate Democrats are in the majority, and we are ready to get to work.”