Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black House speaker after election victory

Jeffries' victory was widely expected, but the result carries historic significance as Democrats are projected to regain control of the House

By Bisma Saleem
Published November 04, 2026
Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black House speaker after election victory
Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black House speaker after election victory

Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries has won re-election in New York's eighth congressional district, putting him closer to becoming the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Jeffries' victory was widely expected, but the result carries historic significance as Democrats are projected to regain control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

According to The Guardian, major US news outlets, including CNN, NBC News and MS Now, have projected that Democrats will secure a majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

If Democrats secure a majority and elect Jeffries as speaker, he would become the first Black politician to hold the powerful position in American history.

Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn, has served as House Democratic leader since 2023, when he became the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of Congress.

The House speaker plays a central role in setting the legislative agenda, overseeing proceedings and determining which legislation receives consideration.

A Democratic majority would also give the party greater power to challenge President Donald Trump's administration and its policies.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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