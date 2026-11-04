Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black House speaker after election victory

Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries has won re-election in New York's eighth congressional district, putting him closer to becoming the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Jeffries' victory was widely expected, but the result carries historic significance as Democrats are projected to regain control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

According to The Guardian, major US news outlets, including CNN, NBC News and MS Now, have projected that Democrats will secure a majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

If Democrats secure a majority and elect Jeffries as speaker, he would become the first Black politician to hold the powerful position in American history.

Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn, has served as House Democratic leader since 2023, when he became the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of Congress.

The House speaker plays a central role in setting the legislative agenda, overseeing proceedings and determining which legislation receives consideration.

A Democratic majority would also give the party greater power to challenge President Donald Trump's administration and its policies.