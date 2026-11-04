Trump brushes off criticism over Washington makeover, promises more projects in 2027

US President Donald Trump has defended his focus on construction projects across Washington, saying he plans to continue renovations in 2027 despite criticism over his priorities.

Speaking to CBS News in an Election Day phone interview on Tuesday, Trump said he enjoyed overseeing construction work and considered it an important part of improving the capital.

“I actually enjoy doing it. A lot of people, that doesn’t relax them, it makes them crazy, but with me, it relaxes me because I really do it well, and the White House is now pristine,” Trump said.

The president described the projects as “important” and “fun for me”, citing his background as a real estate developer.

Trump said his plans for 2027 include completing a new White House ballroom and beginning construction of a proposed 250-foot arch in Washington.

The arch project has faced legal challenges, with lawsuits seeking to prevent construction from proceeding.

According to CNN, Trump's focus on renovations has frustrated some Republicans who believe he should spend more time addressing national concerns.

The criticism comes as voters head to the polls in the midterm elections, with Republicans fighting to retain control of Congress.

Despite concerns from within his party, Trump has indicated that his Washington construction projects will remain a priority.