Shaboozey reveals his father’s admiration for Dolly Parton

Shaboozey gets candid about his father’s favorite country music artist, Dolly Parton.

The 31-year-old musician recently spoke with People Magazine about his Nigerian father’s love for the late Dolly’s work.

“She was one of my dad’s favorite country artists,” Shaboozey shared.

He went on to explain, “He was born in Nigeria and grew up there. The fact that he knows Dolly Parton just shows you how much of a global impact she had on the entire world, not just Nashville.”

Adding, “And just her activism and just her wanting to just see country music become what it is today. I think she accomplished that, man. So, Dolly Parton forever.”

This comes more than two months after Dolly Parton’s death at 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

However, the Nigerian-American music artist has recently released his new album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, in which one of the songs gives a nod to the late country music legend’s hit “9 to 5.”

“Meet me on the dance floor, two-step to the left / Girl, you found the right one, Dolly said it best / Treat it like a 9 to 5, we ain’t gettin’ any rest / You can order what you want, girl, this tab don’t ever end,” the lyrics read.