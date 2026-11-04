Prince William gears up for ‘preparations’ ahead of Prince George half term

Prince William and Kate Middleton are excited as Prince George returns home for half term.



The Prince and Prince of Wales, who sent off their eldest born to Eton College earlier this September, are happy their family of five is back together.

A source tells Closer Online: “William is very keen to use this time with his son to really dig into some important preparations. He’s been gradually teaching George about his future role for years, but now that Charles is handing more responsibility to William, there’s a bigger sense of urgency to it all.

A insider adds: “It's similar to the way Charles has been preparing William, and George is apparently fascinated by it all.”

They add: “Our source It's a delicate dance because they don’t want to create any sort of divide among the children or make them feel as though George is being singled out for special treatment, but there's no getting around the fact that he does have a very different future ahead of him.”

William, the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent of the British throne, set to succeed his father, the current King of England in the near future. Prince William is the eldest son if the monarch, and has three children of his own with wife Princess Kate Middleton. The names of their children are as follows; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince has been championing a lot of charities, but his biggest is the Eartshot Prize which he launched in October of 2020, with the aim of incentivizing anyone interested in correcting climate change, in the deadline of 10 years.