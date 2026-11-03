Voters decide if California should become first US state to tax billionaires
Proposition 40 would apply to residents worth more than $1 billion, with most of the revenue going towards healthcare
California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to introduce a one-time five percent tax on billionaires, a proposal that could make it the first US state to tax personal wealth on this scale.
Proposition 40 would apply to residents worth more than $1 billion, with most of the revenue going towards healthcare funding affected by federal cuts.
According to the Associated Press, the proposal has divided Democrats and prompted wealthy technology executives to spend millions opposing it.
Senator Bernie Sanders supports the measure, arguing that billionaires should contribute more to public services.
However, California Governor Gavin Newsom warns the tax could drive wealthy residents out of the state.
Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have reportedly begun reducing their ties to California, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has arranged financing to help cover a potential tax bill.
Supporters, including healthcare workers' unions, argue the money is urgently needed to protect healthcare services.
“It’s time to collect those taxes so we can ensure that our healthcare system is still safe,” said Lorena Gonzalez, president of the California Federation of Labor Unions.
An October poll found 52 percent of likely voters opposed the proposal, while 46 percent supported it.
Opponents have also backed separate ballot measures that could prevent the tax from taking effect even if Proposition 40 passes.
-
Greenland parliament set to ratify high-stakes US arctic security deal
-
US Midterm Elections 2026: Americans vote in high-stakes referendum on Trump’s agenda
-
New York City Marathon runner dies after collapsing in Central Park during final stretch
-
New York voting delays spark concerns in closely watched Mike Lawler race
-
Trump explains why US stopping $4 billion military aid to Israel
-
Mike Rogers welcomes Democratic support as Michigan Senate race heats up
-
Zelenskyy meets German Chancellor Merz in high-stakes visit ahead of new Russia-Ukraine peace talks
-
London-Warsaw flight diverted after bomb threat, 181 on board
-
Rhodes floods: Second storm in 3 weeks sweeps cars away
-
UK and EU reach post-Brexit breakthrough deal to streamline food export and border checks
-
Judge bars DOJ and DHS from pressuring States over voter rolls ahead of midterms
-
Trump spends final day before midterms discussing Reflecting Pool makeover