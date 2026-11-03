Zohran Mamdani ratios JD Vance after VP tries to take credit for NYC progress

Mayor Zohran Mamdani pulled off an insane ratio on JD Vance’s tweet after the Vice President attempted to take credit for improvements across New York.

The vice president shared a White House graphic crediting the Trump administration for everything from record-low crime rates and declining murders to billions in investments and tax cuts for working families.

Mamdani responded with a hilarious viral video, poking fun at the Vance’s attempt to take credit for the improvements.

Mamdani’s response has garnered over 37 million views while securing 218 reposts and over 1.5 million Likes and more than 10k replies.

JD Vance’s original post on X got less than 4k reposts.

Meanwhile, American voters are set to deliver a verdict on the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term in Tuesday's midterm elections, with polls and nonpartisan analysts favoring Democrats to wrest the House from Republicans while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

The battle for the Senate is unfolding across nearly 10 closely contested statewide races, most in Republican strongholds.

History is against Trump's Republicans: the sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterm elections since World War Two. Trump's approval rating is hovering ‌near his all-time lows, dragged down by deep voter frustration over the war with Iran and the resulting rise in fuel prices.







