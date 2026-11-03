Trump shares major update on US trade deal with Canada

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that the United States was close to making a trade deal with Canada soon and that as part of that deal Canada was set to provide duty-free fertilizer to the United States.

Canada and the United States hit each other with billions of dollars in tariffs recently. On Tuesday, the imposition of tariffs on Canada surfaced as a crucial issue in some northern US-border states like Michigan and Maine before the US midterm elections.

Trump and Carney said on Sunday they had spoken about a trade deal which the US president said would be beneficial to our agricultural community.

Earlier, On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he held a constructive conversation with US President Donald Trump about a potential trade deal and that negotiators would collaborate in the upcoming weeks toward a settlement, indicating renewed momentum in a contentious dispute just days before the US midterm elections.

Carney said talks had stepped up marginally with officials maintaining that any headway toward an agreement was due to Washington. Both sides have been discussing more relief from US tariffs on Canadian steel and automobiles, although no prospective deals have been announced.