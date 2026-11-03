New York City Marathon runner dies after collapsing in Central Park during final stretch

A woman died after collapsing just two miles from the finish line of Sunday's New York City Marathon, her father has confirmed.

Rachel Apa, 24, from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, was running her first marathon to honour her late grandfather, who had Parkinson's disease.

According to The New York Times, Apa collapsed in Central Park after sending several text messages to her father, Steve Apa, during the race.

At mile 18, she texted “Ow”, followed by “Ow, ow” a mile later. At mile 23, she sent another message saying “final stretch”.

Shortly afterwards, Apa collapsed. A bystander performed CPR before medical staff used a defibrillator and transported her to Mount Sinai Medical Center. Despite efforts to save her, Apa died at 9.40 PM on Sunday.

Her father told The New York Times that she died from rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition involving muscle breakdown that can be triggered by intense physical activity.

He described his daughter, a former college field hockey player, as being in “perfect health, perfect shape. It’s unfathomable,” he said.

Apa had recently begun an MBA programme at Charleston Southern University.

New York Road Runners, which organises the marathon, expressed condolences to her family and friends.

The organisation said the last marathon participant to die following a medical incident was in 2024.