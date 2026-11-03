New York voting delays spark concerns in closely watched Mike Lawler race

Voting machine problems disrupted polling in New York's Westchester County on Tuesday morning, affecting voters in one of the country's most closely watched congressional races.

Ballot scanners experienced technical issues in the county, which forms part of New York's competitive 17th Congressional District.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said officials were working to resolve the problem and assured residents their votes would still be counted.

“My office is monitoring this issue with scanners in Westchester and is in touch with the state and local Boards of Elections as they work on a solution,” James said in a statement on social media.

“Westchester voters can still safely fill out and turn in their ballots at their polling locations. Your votes will count.”

The district's closely contested race features incumbent Republican Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley.

Lawler, a moderate Republican who has occasionally disagreed with President Donald Trump, is facing a significant challenge as Democrats seek to gain control of the House of Representatives.

Both candidates urged voters to remain at polling stations despite the technical difficulties.

“The Polls are open and operational, and every vote cast will be counted,” Conley wrote on social media.

“Please stay in line and have your voice heard as they work to resolve the issue.”

Officials have not confirmed what caused the scanner problems or when they will be fully resolved.