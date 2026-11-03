Trump explains why US stopping $4 billion military aid to Israel

US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with ‌Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing military aid to Israel after the end of this year.

Speaking to Fox ⁠News' Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this US funding to Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans.

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi ‌Netanyahu ⁠and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago ⁠that we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends.

"We've already agreed that by ⁠the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll ⁠help Israel if they need it."

Meanwhile, American voters are set to deliver a verdict on the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term in Tuesday's midterm elections, with polls and nonpartisan analysts favoring Democrats to wrest the House from Republicans while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

The battle for the Senate is unfolding across nearly 10 closely contested statewide races, most in Republican strongholds.

Trump's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterm elections since World War Two. .

His approval rating is hovering ‌near his all-time lows, dragged down by deep voter frustration over the war with Iran and the resulting rise in fuel prices.