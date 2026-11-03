Mike Rogers welcomes Democratic support as Michigan Senate race heats up

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has welcomed Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens' surprise endorsement while criticising his opponent Abdul El-Sayed over his views on Israel.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Rogers accused El-Sayed of using language that has increased concerns among Jewish voters in Michigan.

"His rhetoric is causing angst amongst the Jewish community here in Michigan," Rogers said, according to NBC News.

"That language has consequences, and that’s why we were embracing Jewish Democrats," he added.

Stevens endorsed Rogers on Sunday following a dispute with El-Sayed, who defeated her in the Democratic Senate primary earlier this year.

Their disagreement centred on Israel and Stevens' planned participation in El-Sayed's final campaign events ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

The controversy comes as Republicans face accusations of Islamophobia over their attacks on El-Sayed, who is Muslim.

Democrats have condemned the rhetoric, arguing that the campaign has increasingly focused on religion rather than policy.

El-Sayed has defended his commitment to the US Constitution and accused Republicans of distracting voters from economic concerns.

The closely contested Michigan Senate race could help determine control of Congress.