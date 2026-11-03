Milo Ventimiglia reflects on his time with ex Alexis Bledel on 'Gilmore Girls'

Milo Ventimiglia recently got candid and reminisced about his time with his Gilmore Girls co-star ex, Alexis Bledel.

For those unaware, the 49-year-old American actor played the role of Jess Mariano and the 45-year-old American actress and model breathed life into Rory Gilmore in the American comedy drama television series, which ran for seven seasons from October 2000 to May 2007.

The couple fell for each other around December 2002, kept their relationship away from the spotlight, and ended up parting ways in July 2026.

In a recent interview published by Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Ventimiglia said, “The episodes are for an audience to pick apart, dissect. For us to make it, [it’s] the experience of making it.”

“What were those days like on set? Hanging out with Jared Padalecki, being with [costar and real-life love] Alexis [Bledel]. The experience is something that I always lean into, that really fills me up,” he added, referring to Bledel.

“I remember shooting on the back lot of Warner Bros. with Alexis and getting on the bus and carrying a bag that the prop guy wanted to make really light. But I [said], ‘Yeah, but it looks full and it’s huge, so it should be heavy. Put a sandbag in it. Those are the things that I think about,” Milo Ventimiglia remembered.