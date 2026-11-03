London-Warsaw flight diverted after bomb threat, 181 on board

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from London Heathrow made an unplanned landing at Warsaw Modlin Airport on Tuesday, 3 November, after a bomb alert, with 181 people on board. The Warsaw Modlin bomb threat has closed the airport until further notice, and security services are still verifying the report.

Flight LO286, a Boeing 737 MAX, was bound for Warsaw Chopin Airport when the alert was declared at 9:54 local time. The plane was diverted and landed safely at Modlin at 10:01.

The passengers were removed from the aircraft and instructed to wait in the arrival lounge. The plane was moved to a special spot where it had to wait for decisions made by the security services.

Modlin, located around 25 miles away from Warsaw, is an airport that caters mainly to low-cost carriers. It is no longer functioning and will remain so till further notice. According to a spokesman, the team was waiting for bomb disposal experts.

In a statement, the airport said further actions are being carried out under established safety procedures. It won't give more detail on what the emergency services are doing. Authorities haven't said whether the threat is real.