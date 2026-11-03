Shania Twain opens up about performing in bars while still in school: 'I was uncomfortable'

Shania Twain opens up about performing in bars while still in school

Shania Twain, famed as Queen of Country Pop, took a moment to look back at her humble beginnings, revealing that she developed stage fright early on her music career because she used to perform in difficult conditions.

The Come On Over artist recalled performing for late-night shows in smoky bars while she was still attending school.

Shania told American Songwriter, "I developed stage fright because I was just uncomfortable. I was breathing in really heavy, thick smoke because everybody smoked in those days in those bars. And most people were intoxicated."

She went on to say, "The majority of the audience were men at that time of night. I would normally go on at midnight when the bar actually closed, so the environment was inappropriate for my age. Also, I was going to be tired the next morning for school."

However, the singer-songwriter also pointed at the positive things too.

Shania added, "The good side of it is that I realised that I was good at it. People were responding. They were applauding, and they were acknowledging that I was a standout. I realised, ‘OK, I guess I’m doing something right.’"

Meanwhile, Shania previously told Extra that she has learned to appreciate her achievements more with time.

"I'm taking it in now. All these years later. I'm absorbing more of the accolades than I did when I was receiving them," she declared.