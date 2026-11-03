Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson’s estate clash over a trust for his kids

A judge will hear Paris Jackson’s request for $600 million from Michael Jackson’s estate on December 4.

Paris, 28, wants the money moved to a family trust for her and her two brothers, Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24.

She filed the petition in Los Angeles on October 29, per People. She says the trust is still unfunded more than 17 years after her father’s death in 2009. She is asking for $600 million or whatever amount the judge finds fair.

The estate says it cannot fully fund the trusts yet. It says several legal matters are still open.

One is a dispute with the IRS, which sought $700 million in taxes and penalties. The estate says that amount was cut but could still change. It also says more than $200 million has already gone to the beneficiaries.

It says Michael’s will gives his children nothing until their 30s. The estate denies reducing payments and calls that claim “a complete fabrication.”

Meanwhile, Paris argues that the estate has plenty of cash. Her filing cites the 2018 sale of its EMI Music Publishing stake for $287.5 million and the 2020 sale of Neverland Ranch for $22 million.

It also cites a 2023 deal with Sony. She says these deals brought in over $1 billion before taxes and expenses. She says an accounting showed about $850 million in cash as of December 2024. After liabilities, she believes about $600 million is available.

Paris also says her objections led to public criticism, lawsuits and a multimillion-dollar cut in money for her and her brothers. Her spokesperson said the estate is “deflecting from its own incompetence.”

In May, a judge ordered the return of $625,000 in 2018 bonus payments to law firms, after Paris objected. John Branca is now the estate’s only executor, since John McClain died in May.