. Kim Kardashian gets honest about her place in Hollywood

Kim Kardashian is dishing on why she believes that it is important to keep learning and trying new things throughout life.

The Kardashians star, who is all set to star in the second season of the legal drama All's Fair, told Extra that she enjoys stepping outside her comfort zone.

"What is life if you're good at everything or you're comfortable with everything? To me, that's not growing and learning and evolving," she told the outlet.

Speaking on where she sees her future in Hollywood, the SKIMS founder continued, "I want to surround myself with the best of the best and people that are better than me so I can learn. I mean, what is life without that?"

Kim's All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson also gushed over the reality star, saying she is always willing to improve herself and learn from others.

The 51-year-old actress raved, "She's a wonderful, wonderful person who is the most generous, sweet, kind, soulful, and game, ready, ready to play and grow and learn. And she's so good this season."

Meanwhile, Kim has previously responded to people who question her talent.

Speaking to Interview magazine, she said: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

She noted her ability to market products and make them appealing as one of her biggest strengths.

"I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know," she added.