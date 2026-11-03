Nicolas Cage's living situation takes unexpected turn after sinkhole: 'Homeless'

Nicolas Cage has revealed that he is currently living in hotels following the sinkhole tragedy near his Malibu home.

The Spider-Noir star recently shared the update during a panel at L.A. Comic Con on October 31.

“I’m currently a little bit homeless,” he told the audience, via People. “Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels.”

Nicolas shared that the incident had affected his Halloween plans with his four-year-old daughter, August, whom he shares with his wife, Riko Shibata.

“I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight,” the actor shared.

Nicole continued, “I’ll take my daughter out trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica, but I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies—called The Shining.”

He further added, “He directed the hell out of that movie. I’m going to watch that tonight. After I put my daughter to bed, I’m going to put on The Shining."

The actor's comments come a month after a large sinkhole appeared near his Malibu property. According to reports by TMZ, it damaged part of his driveway and affected a nearby road.

The sinkhole reportedly formed during heavy flooding along Southern California's coast caused by Hurricane Marie.