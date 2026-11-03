Karoline Leavitt urges GOP voter turnout in urgent Hannity appearance ahead of midterms

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News program to deliver an urgent message to Republican voters as the midterm elections approached.

Operating in her new capacity as an outside adviser to Donald Trump following her departure from the administration, Leavitt addressed the base amid tightening and challenging midterm poll numbers for the GOP.

Karoline Leavitt urges GOP voter turnout in urgent Hannity appearance ahead of midterms

During the segment, she urged supporters to ignore unfavorable polling trends, maintain high energy, and focus heavily on voter turnout. Leavitt praised President Trump's active involvement on the campaign trail, describing him as defiant and fully committed to fighting for every vote.

She labeled the midterms "the most important midterm elections in the history of our country," urging the GOP base to harness maximum urgency.

Leavitt also pressed Republicans to aggressively draw contrasts with Democrats on major issues, framing the midterms as a critical choice for the direction of the country.

She emphasized the importance of drawing clear lines on key policy and cultural battles to drive voter turnout and cut through gloomy political headwinds.