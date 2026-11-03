Jennifer Hudson reacts to producer Matthew Wright's shocking death

Jennifer Hudson is mourning the sudden death of television producer Matthew Wright.

As soon as sad news of Matthew's passing broke out, the 45-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to the TV producer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist credited Matthew with helping to launch, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“So saddened by the loss of Matt Wright, one of our former producers who helped launch @jenniferhudsonshow. He was just back to visit on Thursday for our Halloween show!” Jennifer captioned the post.

“He made such a huge impact on so many people in this industry and beyond! My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Matt!,” she added.

Her tribute to Matthew comes just hours after Ellen DeGeneres expressed her sadness over the TV producer's death.

For those unaware, Matthew served as an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until it ended in 2022.

“He was an amazing guy,” Ellen said in an emotional video. “He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind. He was the part of our show that — I mean, everyone loved him. I loved him. And it’s just shocking — it’s shocking.”

“We’re gonna miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show,” she concluded.