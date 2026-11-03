Jennifer Hudson reacts to producer Matthew Wright's shocking death

Matthew Wright breathed his last in Los Angeles on October 30

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published November 03, 2026
Jennifer Hudson reacts to producer Matthew Wrights shocking death
Jennifer Hudson reacts to producer Matthew Wright's shocking death

Jennifer Hudson is mourning the sudden death of television producer Matthew Wright.

As soon as sad news of Matthew's passing broke out, the 45-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to the TV producer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist credited Matthew with helping to launch, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“So saddened by the loss of Matt Wright, one of our former producers who helped launch @jenniferhudsonshow. He was just back to visit on Thursday for our Halloween show!” Jennifer captioned the post.

“He made such a huge impact on so many people in this industry and beyond! My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Matt!,” she added.

Her tribute to Matthew comes just hours after Ellen DeGeneres expressed her sadness over the TV producer's death.

For those unaware, Matthew served as an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until it ended in 2022.

“He was an amazing guy,” Ellen said in an emotional video. “He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind. He was the part of our show that — I mean, everyone loved him. I loved him. And it’s just shocking — it’s shocking.”

“We’re gonna miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show,” she concluded.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with four years of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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