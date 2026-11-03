'Hunger Games' star Mckenna Grace speaks out on Hollywood’s ever-changing popularity game

Mckenna Grace has dished on the side effects of social media on the entertainment industry, noting that audiences can quickly get tired of seeing the same celebrities.

The 20-year-old actress, who is all set to star in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, articulated her thoughts on fame in the recent era that the internet can quickly turn against people who were once popular.

Reflecting on how she is trying to build her career, she told Cosmopolitan, "I’m just out here clawing my way through, trying to get jobs and do things I’m proud of."

The Young Sheldon star continued, "It’s scary because unlike in the ’90s or early 2000s — where your favourite actors did the same thing in a bunch of movies —now with social media, people get really sick of seeing people really fast.

"It’s like, 'This is the hot new commodity, the new face we’ve been wanting.' Three weeks later, everybody is hating on them."

When inquired if she worries about facing the same reaction, Mckenna, who has more than five million Instagram followers, explained the unpredictability of online popularity.

"The internet is a big part of the industry but very fickle. There was a time where people wouldn’t give you an interview because you had less than three million followers," she remarked.

Moreover, Mckenna pointed out the difficulty of maintaining a social media presence without appearing too often.

She added, "Yet it’s a catch-22 because if you’re too present … but, hey, I’m just thankful to be here. And lately, I’ve been blessed to be able to do these franchises that I’m a huge fan of. I am the biggest Hunger Games fan."