Why Jamie Lynn is 'unbothered' by sister Britney Spears' latest IG attack?

Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly unfazed by the latest attack launched against her by her sister, Britney Spears, on Instagram.

On Monday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the 35-year-old actress "isn't really concerned about the post,” because it's allegedly full of lies.

“[Britney] held Ivey, and Ivey loves her,” the confidant insisted after the pop star alleged that her sister “never let [her] hold” her 8-year-old daughter during a visit to the family in Louisiana in 2020.

In a scathing post released on Sunday, the pop sensation proclaimed that she “will find a new family."

“Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy [sic] one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips," Britney wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of actress Dakota Fanning sticking up her middle finger.

The Toxic hitmaker also took aim at her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house !!!,” Britney penned. "They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad."

“I will find a new family !!!” concluded the Princess of Pop.