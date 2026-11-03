Ellen DeGeneres fights back tears as she reveals 'shocking' news

Ellen DeGeneres broke down in tears as she announced the death of a former executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 68-year-old TV personality shared the sad news of the passing of Matthew Wright with her fans on social media on Monday.

“He was an amazing guy," Ellen said in a clip. "He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time."

“He was smart, he was kind … I mean, everyone loved him,” she continued. “I loved him. And it’s just shocking, it’s shocking.”

The former daytime talk-show host revealed that she and Matthew were planning to work on another project together before his untimely death.

“We’re going to miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen Show," concluded Ellen.

For those unaware, Matthew passed away on Friday, October 30, in Los Angeles. He was 52.

He served as executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 16 years, until it ended in 2022.

“How do I even begin to sum up 16 years of my life?” Metthew penned at the time. The late producer also thanked the day-time show for “taking a chance on me and changing my life!”