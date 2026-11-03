Rick Ross's felony charge dropped in domestic violence case

Rick Ross no longer faces a felony charge in his Florida domestic violence case.

His attorney, Steve Sadow, has said that prosecutors filed paperwork on October 29 to drop it, revealing they cited “insufficient evidence,” per People. The dropped count was battery by strangulation.

Ross, whose real name is William Roberts II, still faces a misdemeanor charge of battery domestic violence.

Ross, 50, has pleaded not guilty to everything. After he posted bond, he spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, per NBC Miami. “I am totally innocent of these fabricated allegations,” he said. He then joked about his weekend plans, which included Dubai, Paris and a bowl of rigatoni.

Sadow has also pushed back on the accuser. He said she waited until September 29 to file a police report, a month after the alleged incident. He said her motives are unclear. He asked fans and the public not to judge the case before the court has ruled.

The timeline begins in late August. The accuser says the incident took place on August 28. Ross was arrested on October 1, and the felony was dropped four weeks later.

The accusation comes from an affidavit, in which the woman, identified only as J.K., said she and Ross had dated for about a year and lived together.

She said Ross woke her up angry about an Instagram photo that tagged her and physically assaulted her.