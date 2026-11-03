Jack Lowden goes unfiltered over James Bond casting rumours

Jack Lowden is staying quiet about rumours that he will play James Bond.

The actor, 36, answered the burning question in a recent interview published Monday, calling the talk “very flattering.”

“It’s nice to be mentioned — for any role — and I’m just not really going to add to the noise,” he told British GQ.

The magazine said he seemed unsettled when asked about the film, which Denis Villeneuve is directing.

Reports in October said Lowden and Callum Turner, also 36, were finalists, per The Hollywood Reporter. It said both would take one last screen test at the end of the month.

Two others were also offered tests, Deadline reported. One was Josh O’Connor, 36, from The Crown. The fourth name was not shared. In April, it also emerged that the new Bond would look younger than past ones, per Variety.

The next Bond will replace Daniel Craig. Craig played the role in five films, from Casino Royale in 2006 to No Time to Die in 2021. Sean Connery was the first Bond, in Dr. No in 1962. George Lazenby, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan also played the spy.

Villeneuve, who directed Dune, and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight are behind the new Amazon MGM Studios film.