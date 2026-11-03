Justin Baldoni cashes out on LA home after Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni has reportedly sold his Los Angeles home for $2.1 million.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Culver City sold off the market in August, per Page Six. It was built in 1952 and sits on a 5,736-square-foot lot. It has a pool, wood-vaulted ceilings and new finishes.

Baldoni, 42, bought the house in 2017 for $1.04 million and spent three years renovating it.

In 2020, he told fans on Instagram that he had been “Feng Shui-ing the heck out of the house,” something he called a “labor of love.”

The sale follows a big move. Baldoni, his wife, Emily, and their kids moved to Nashville in January. They bought a home there for $3.4 million. An insider told People in May that Nashville gave the family a “fresh start.” The source said they are “incredibly resilient and grounded.”

Baldoni still owns a five-bedroom Spanish-style home in Ojai, California. He listed it in April for $8.88 million, but it came off the market last month.

The move came during his legal fight with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. In December 2024, Lively accused him of sexual harassment on set and of running a smear campaign against her.

However, Baldoni denied the claims. He then filed a $400 million defamation and extortion suit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. A judge dismissed his suit in June 2025.

In April 2026, a judge threw out most of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment. The two settled in May 2026, about two weeks before trial. They said they hoped everyone could move forward “constructively and in peace.”