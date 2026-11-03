Jessica Alba’s Nancy Kerrigan Halloween costume divides the internet

Jessica Alba’s Halloween costume for the year has split opinion online.

The actress, 45, posted photos from the spooky season celebration on November 1, showing herself dressed as figure skater Nancy Kerrigan at the 1994 US Figure Skating Championships.

She wore a bloody wrap around her knee, signaling towards the 1994 event when an attacker had clubbed Kerrigan on the knee. Authorities later found that Tony Harding was involved. They said her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, had allegedly hired the attacker. Harding was eventually banned from the sport.

Alba's friend Kelly Sawyer, co-CEO of Baby2Baby, also dressed in a similar spirit, cosplaying Harding and carrying a bat.

The costumes were for Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party, whose theme was “Hockey Horror.”

Instagram comments split right away, with some people calling Alba “immature” before the Instagram post was deleted, Us Weekly claimed.

On Reddit, some users said the reaction was too much. One called the sensitivity “exhausting and lame,” while others said Halloween is about dressing up, and people get offended too easily.

The photos are still on Alba’s Threads account. Most comments there say people like the costumes. A few say it is in poor taste to joke about a real person’s tragedy.