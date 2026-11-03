Angelina Jolie daughter Vivienne drops Pitt from last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Vivienne, has dropped her father’s name



Vivienne, 18, now goes by “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie” rather than “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.”



Back in September, Zahara became the third of Pitt’s children to drop father’s name.

Pitt, 62, and Angelina, 51, share six children: Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18.

Vivienne was born to Jolie in 2008.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” Jolie told PEOPLE in October 2021.

“We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

This comes as Jolie said that she wants to spend more time outside the United States and travel around the world.

Angelina does not want to have one main home for herself as she wants to keep a home for her family but hopes to live in different places for some time.

Speaking to L'Officiel, she said: “Out of the States more, I think.”

She also said: “I’d like to be a bit nomadic for a while.”

Her plans come as her youngest children, Vivienne and Knox, have grown up. The two turned 18 in July.

The Couture actress now feels that she can spend more time travelling because her children do not need her in the same way they did when they were younger.

Angelina also wants to visit different countries for her work. Her creative company, Atelier Jolie, could open its first location outside the US in Brazil.