Meghan Markle only came back to the UK on THIS condition

Meghan Markle put forward a key condition to return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have come back to the UK in September, wanted to have their private space untied with the Royal property.

Back in 2024, expert Tom Quinn said that Meghan laid out important points over her return.

She said: "Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband's relatives."

The expert also added: "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore. He felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.