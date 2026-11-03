Millie Bobby Brown does ‘all medical records’ for her animals

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about veterinary care.



The 22 year-old actress, who is also a dog rescuer spoke about treating injured animals and sending them off for adoption.

In a February 2025 interview withVanity Fair, Millie said: “I’m able to treat wounds, take their pulse, moderate blood pressure, things like that. I do all their medical records myself.”

“Adoption campaigns [on social media] are wonderful temporarily, but you really have to get in there and do the work to make a difference,” she said.

“Last night we hosted the first annual gala for my dog rescue. It was an incredible evening filled with community, compassion, and purpose,” she wrote. “Most importantly, we raised awareness for rescue dogs and the importance of second chances.”

The Stranger Things star earlier posted a carousel to her 70.4 million followers with the caption “Fallen so madly for fall.”

It included a photo of her holding her infant son with only his tiny hand visible, and a close-up of the baby’s feet in pumpkin socks, ready for Halloween.

There was also a “Mommy” table setting, a pyjama mirror selfie, and a picture of Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 24, speaking at an event for Gift of Adoption, an organisation that helps families complete adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances.

The baby’s name and exact age have not been shared.