Johnny Depp gives open challenge to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom
Johnny Depp played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Johnny Depp recently articulated his thoughts on the potential return of Orlando Bloom to the Pirates of the Caribbean.
During a special screening of his new movie Ebenezer in New York City on Sunday, November 1, the 63-year-old American actor and musician was asked by PEOPLE magazine about Bloom’s potential return to the famous franchise after his recent desire to reprise his role alongside Depp.
Responding to The Lord of the Rings star’s wish, Depp joked, “Well, I think we should have a contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard. Because neither of us can grow a beard, I don’t think. I can’t, for sure, but maybe he can. I don’t know.”
Notably, Bloom gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of this year, where he showed excitement about returning to the famous film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and based on Disney's theme park attraction.
It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp, who played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner, will play the titular character Ebenezer Scrooge in the forthcoming film Ebenezer, which will be released on November 13, 2026.
-
Angelina Jolie daughter Vivienne drops Pitt from last name
-
Millie Bobby Brown does ‘all medical records’ for her animals
-
Gates McFadden pays 'beautiful' homage to late 'Star Trek' costar Patrick Stewart
-
Paul Bettany sheds light on his painful journey in 'VisionQuest'
-
Molly Ringwald reveals what she 'really struggled' with as mother
-
Christine Brown reveals why she separated from Kody
-
Russell Brand legal team defends him in closing statement for rape trial: ‘no evidence’
-
Sydney Sweeney gains approval of ‘Bond girl’ role from former ‘007’ star