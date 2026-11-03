Johnny Depp gives open challenge to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom

Johnny Depp recently articulated his thoughts on the potential return of Orlando Bloom to the Pirates of the Caribbean.

During a special screening of his new movie Ebenezer in New York City on Sunday, November 1, the 63-year-old American actor and musician was asked by PEOPLE magazine about Bloom’s potential return to the famous franchise after his recent desire to reprise his role alongside Depp.

Responding to The Lord of the Rings star’s wish, Depp joked, “Well, I think we should have a contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard. Because neither of us can grow a beard, I don’t think. I can’t, for sure, but maybe he can. I don’t know.”

Notably, Bloom gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of this year, where he showed excitement about returning to the famous film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and based on Disney's theme park attraction.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp, who played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner, will play the titular character Ebenezer Scrooge in the forthcoming film Ebenezer, which will be released on November 13, 2026.



