Johnny Depp gives open challenge to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom

Johnny Depp played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

By Areeba Sheikh
Published November 03, 2026
Johnny Depp gives open challenge to Pirates of the Caribbean costar Orlando Bloom
Johnny Depp gives open challenge to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom

Johnny Depp recently articulated his thoughts on the potential return of Orlando Bloom to the Pirates of the Caribbean.

During a special screening of his new movie Ebenezer in New York City on Sunday, November 1, the 63-year-old American actor and musician was asked by PEOPLE magazine about Bloom’s potential return to the famous franchise after his recent desire to reprise his role alongside Depp.

Responding to The Lord of the Rings star’s wish, Depp joked, “Well, I think we should have a contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard. Because neither of us can grow a beard, I don’t think. I can’t, for sure, but maybe he can. I don’t know.”

Notably, Bloom gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of this year, where he showed excitement about returning to the famous film series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and based on Disney's theme park attraction.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp, who played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow alongside Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner, will play the titular character Ebenezer Scrooge in the forthcoming film Ebenezer, which will be released on November 13, 2026.


Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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