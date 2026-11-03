Gates McFadden pays 'beautiful' homage to late 'Star Trek' costar Patrick Stewart

Gates McFadden pays 'beautiful' homage to 'Star Trek' costar Patrick Stewart

Gates McFadden has broken her silence, remembering her late Star Trek co-star Patrick Stewart.

For those unaware, Stewart, whose career spanned more than sixty years in the entertainment world, died from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia at the age of 86 on October 28, 2026.

McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher alongside Stewart in the Star Trek franchise, paid a heartfelt homage to her fellow actor in an essay published by Variety.

In her tribute, she revealed that Stewart “died in his wife’s arms,” which she called a “beautiful and peaceful death.”

“How perfect, I thought. That is how Patrick would have wanted to die: in the arms of his beloved Sunny Ozell,” The Scary Endings star added, referring to his wife.

“Many of us would have loved to have seen him once more. Even though I knew he was very sick, somewhere in my mind, I hoped I would see him again,” McFadden wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick Stewart, who tied the knot with Ozell in 2013, remained married to her until his last breath.