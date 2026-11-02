Trump sparks outrage with racist remarks about Abdul El-Sayed ahead of Michigan Senate vote

Trump praised Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who is running against El-Sayed, while criticising Democrats

US President Donald Trump launched a series of attacks against Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday, repeatedly calling the Muslim politician a “jihadist”.

According to The Guardian, Trump's remarks came ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, with Michigan's closely contested Senate race potentially determining control of the chamber.

Trump also suggested Congress would need to “get a special metal detector for Abdul” if El-Sayed were elected.

“If you vote for this jihadist lunatic that wants to destroy you, you’re crazy,” Trump told supporters.

The president praised Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who is running against El-Sayed, while criticising Democrats.

The controversy follows Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens' decision to endorse Rogers after falling out with El-Sayed over a political advertisement linking rising living costs to US military support for Israel.

Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed in August, faced criticism from senior Democrats over her endorsement.

Trump welcomed her decision and suggested she should join the Republican Party.

“It was an incredible thing. I’d love her to join the Republican party. I think that could happen,” Trump said.

Trump also urged supporters to treat the midterm elections as a referendum on his presidency.

“Pretend I’m on the ballot. Essentially, I am on the ballot,” he said.