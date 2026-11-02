British adventurer Karl Bushby completes epic 28-Year, 30,000-mile walk around the world

British adventurer Karl Bushby officially completed his epic 28-year global trek, arriving back home in the UK after walking more than 30,000 miles across four continents without using any motorized transport or flights.

Former paratrooper marks the end of a historic continuous foot journey spanning four continents and dozens of countries, culminating in an emotional homecoming in northern England.

Beginning his journey in Chile on November 1, 1998, Bushby's "Goliath Expedition" faced numerous delays over the decades, including extreme terrains, geopolitical red tape, visa battles, and border restrictions.

To finally reach home soil, he even swam across the English Channel before completing the final stretch on foot to his finish line in Hull.