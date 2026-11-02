Ukraine emergency app sends fake nuclear and chemical attack alerts in suspected cyberattack

Hackers sent fake nuclear attack warnings to residents of Kyiv through Ukraine's nationwide emergency alert app on Sunday night, raising fears of an imminent strike.

According to The Guardian, the app issued false warnings about nuclear radiation, chemical threats and street fighting shortly before 11:00 PM local time.

The messages appeared in Ukrainian and English, with several spelling mistakes. A Russian-language warning also claimed Ukraine was facing an attack involving nuclear-capable Oreshnik missiles.

“I was briefly terrified. I lay on my bed and wondered what was coming,” Kyiv resident Nina told The Guardian.

The emergency app later confirmed that “unauthorised parties” had interfered with its operations. Officials temporarily suspended the service and warned users against opening suspicious links.

The hackers' identities remain unknown, although Russian media reported that a group called Hitcore had claimed responsibility.

The incident came as Russian forces resumed attacks on Kherson following a six-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone struck a hospital on Monday morning, damaging rooms and windows. No injuries were reported.

The ceasefire had allowed hundreds of civilians to evacuate from Russian-controlled Oleshky, but Ukrainian officials accused Russian troops of using the pause to strengthen their positions.