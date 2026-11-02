Abdul El-Sayed shrugs off Haley Stevens betrayal as Trump invites her to join GOP

El-Sayed addressed Stevens' unexpected endorsement, which came just days before Michigan's Senate election

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has dismissed Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican rival Mike Rogers, while US President Donald Trump praised her decision and urged her to join the Republican Party.

Speaking to reporters after a rally on Sunday, El-Sayed addressed Stevens' unexpected endorsement, which came just days before Michigan's Senate election.

“At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” El-Sayed said.

He added that his focus remained on policy rather than political disagreements.

“If you are somebody who believes that we should stand up to hate, and you have watched this last campaign, I think we probably would not want to support Mike Rogers and Donald Trump and JD Vance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump welcomed Stevens' decision during a rally in Iowa, suggesting she could switch parties.

“It was an incredible thing. I’d love her to join the Republican party. I think that could happen,” Trump said.

The endorsement marks a sharp political shift for Stevens, who has previously criticised Trump's policies on her official website.

Stevens narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed earlier this year and had declined to actively campaign for him for months.