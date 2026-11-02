Abdul El-Sayed shrugs off Haley Stevens betrayal as Trump invites her to join GOP

El-Sayed addressed Stevens' unexpected endorsement, which came just days before Michigan's Senate election

By Bisma Saleem
Published November 02, 2026
El-Sayed addressed Stevens unexpected endorsement, which came just days before Michigans Senate election
El-Sayed addressed Stevens' unexpected endorsement, which came just days before Michigan's Senate election

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has dismissed Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican rival Mike Rogers, while US President Donald Trump praised her decision and urged her to join the Republican Party.

Speaking to reporters after a rally on Sunday, El-Sayed addressed Stevens' unexpected endorsement, which came just days before Michigan's Senate election.

“At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens,” El-Sayed said.

He added that his focus remained on policy rather than political disagreements.

“If you are somebody who believes that we should stand up to hate, and you have watched this last campaign, I think we probably would not want to support Mike Rogers and Donald Trump and JD Vance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump welcomed Stevens' decision during a rally in Iowa, suggesting she could switch parties.

“It was an incredible thing. I’d love her to join the Republican party. I think that could happen,” Trump said.

The endorsement marks a sharp political shift for Stevens, who has previously criticised Trump's policies on her official website.

Stevens narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed earlier this year and had declined to actively campaign for him for months.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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