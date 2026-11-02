Sydney Sweeney gains approval of ‘Bond girl’ role from former ‘007’ star

Sydney Sweeney has gotten a thumbs up as Bond girl from former James Bond star Trina Parks.

Trina became the superspy franchise's first Black Bond girl when she starred opposite Sir Sean Connery as assassin Thumper in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever, and she's now tipped The Housemaid star as the perfect choice for the next James Bond movie.

She told The Telegraph newspaper, "Sydney would do a wonderful job. She has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her s*xual identity.”

Trina further explained, "Not only is she a talented actress, but has this Hollywood classic kind of style and poise, which really works for her projects and brand.

"I feel for modern cinema and film-making and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her s*xuality. Sydney has those qualities,” she added.

Trina previously praised the makers of the James Bond movies for giving major roles to actors of colour telling The Mirror newspaper, "The Bond franchise has gone out of the box with black actors and women of colour more than any other. In Hollywood, production executives were looking at women who were sexually attractive to their societal circles. But Bond has been ahead of the times to present a black actress in a major role.”

The comments come as 007 fans eagerly await the announcement of the next actor to play Bond after Daniel Craig stepped down from the lead role following the release of No Time To Die in 2021.

Bosses at the Amazon MGM Studio have taken over the franchise and they are said to have narrowed the shortlist of contenders to Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and one unnamed actor.

The shortlist was reported by Jeff Sneider at The InSneider as well as World Of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy, who wrote, "A few weeks ago, I was told that the race to become the next James Bond had narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and an undisclosed third actor.

"I couldn't publish it then. Now that Jeff Sneider at The InSneider is also reporting Lowden and Elordi as finalists, the cat's out of the bag, so here we are. "What I'm hearing is that an announcement could come anytime between the last week of October and early November. That's soon."

Ruimy suggests Elordi is Amazon's favourite while Lowden is the more traditional choice for the role, however, the new film's director Dennis Villeneuve may be backing the unnamed third actor as his "wild card."

The insider said of the possibility, "Elordi is fresh-ish, but he's not British and he's not unknown. Lowden is British but will be pushing 37 when cameras roll. And then there's that third name, the mystery actor, who I'm told has barely been speculated about and who could be Villeneuve's wild card if he decides to go against the grain."