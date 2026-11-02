Balmoral Castle shares major update amid King Charles Caribbean tour

Queen Camilla has also joined King Charles in Antigua and Barbuda

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Published November 02, 2026
It’s a lovely way to start the Christmas season
It’s a lovely way to start the Christmas season

King Charles Scottish royal residence Balmoral Castle has shared major update amid the monarch’s Caribbean tour.

The royal residence took to Instagram and shared “The Christmas Artisan Market returns to Balmoral this Thursday, hosted by Exclusively Highlands.”

It further announced from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November, discover a wonderful selection of Scottish art, craft, food and drink from talented makers and producers, with stalls set throughout the grounds and buildings surrounding the Castle.

With festive gifts to browse, artisan produce to discover, and street food and refreshments to enjoy, it’s a lovely way to start the Christmas season and get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

“Our gift shop and restaurant will also be open, offering the perfect way to round off your market visit.”

It further said, “We look forward to welcoming you to Balmoral for a lovely day of festive shopping and discovering the creativity of talented Scottish artisans!.”

The update from the castle came as the King is visiting the Bahamas and Guyana.

The Queen has also joined the monarch in Antigua and Barbuda for the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The tour celebrates the people, culture and heritage of each nation, while highlighting themes of environmental stewardship, youth leadership, community service and Commonwealth partnership.

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo is the Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in real-time reporting on the British Royal Family and analyses monarchy transitions, internal dynamics, and global media narratives. He also covers high-profile celebrity news and international human-interest stories.
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