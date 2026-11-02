Katie Price reignites reunion rumors with rare nod to Lee Andrews in Halloween attire

Katie Price reignites reunion speculation with rare nod to Lee Andrews in Halloween attire

Katie Price is once again fueling reconciliations rumors after she was seen showing off her wedding ring during an outing.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the reality TV star was flashing her diamond ring at a Halloween party on Sunday in Manchester.

The former glamour model donned a bridal robe for the night out along with a bloody barbed wire choker around her neck.

She completed her look with black knee-high boots and a handbag.

While arriving at the party she posed with the diamond accessory.

The outing came a day after the estranged couple uploaded a matching post on social media.

On Saturday, Lee tagged Katie in a post about soulmates on Instagram and to fan's surprise, the model also posted the same post but without tagging Lee.

Katie's move came as the estranged couple were seemingly all set to give another chance to their troubled marriage.

The post read, "They say soulmates recognise each other instantly. I think that's why I felt so comfortable from the start. I didn't need time to understand how much you mean to me.

"My heart already knew. You're not just my person, you're my forever."

Meanwhile, Katie was also seen wearing her wedding ring weeks before her latest post.

Lee has also been seen wearing his wedding ring and has followed Katie again on Instagram.

For those unversed, in September during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Katie confirmed that her marriage to Lee was over, admitting she feels “embarrassed” after realising the man she fell in love with may not have been who she thought he was.