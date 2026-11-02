Prince William’s younger brother gets flogged

There is a lot happening behind closed doors, at least where the heir and his ‘spare’ brother are concerned. But the family has been holding some polarised views. Some are demanding or silently hoping he’d agree to let bygones be bygones, while others are apprehensive about any efforts Prince Harry makes to get back into the fold.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe is on the heir’s side though and believes William “has every right” to be angry at his younger brother, because “they are doing precisely what the late Queen said they could not do.”

Time and time again Mr Larcombe feels “they have cashed in on their royal status,” and wound up “making tens of millions of pounds by selling out the royal brand - a brand that is usually tightly controlled and carefully orchestrated,” according to New Magazine.

Citing one example, like their Nottingham tour the expert pointed out, “some might claim they are just private individuals doing charitable work, but no other private individuals get this level of media coverage.”

For those unversed with the history of Megxit, it is one of the key moments in history when the Sussex chapter blew up.

From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But before that, their last leg of royal work included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

A couple of years later news came that a 12-month ‘review period’ concluded, which meant that the Sussexes would officially be confirmed as not returning to royal life. This also led to the stripping of Prince Harry’s honorary military titles, and royal patronages.

From that point on the interviews, (Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, CBS, BBC) the docuseries, (Harry & Meghan) began, right after deals were signed with both Netflix and Spotify.

While the Netflix deal is said to be ongoing, despite it being in a diminished capacity, the Spotify deal fell through and fans even saw the CEO, Daniel Ek, come out and accuse the couple of being “grafters.”

After that, around 2023, in January the memoir that Prince Harry had been working on came out, titled Spare, and showcased details from the Sandringham summit, the dog bowl incident (where Prince Harry was thrown in by his brother) as well as a promise of ‘more material’ should a second book be in consideration.

In between all this (in 2021) Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor joined the family, but not before Meghan suffered a miscarriage that she later penned for The New York Times, titled ‘The Losses We Share’.

The only documented returns to the UK where Meghan followed her husband was for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), then later her funeral as well. However, it did not end there because then the King’s Coronation followed, Lilibet and Archie became Prince and Princess, as is their ‘birthright’ in the words of their father, following that many years later the father and son duo made their first official contact in Windsor Castle, over tea for nearly an hour. Since then the anti-royal interviews have reduced, and its said the Sussexes are working towards rehabilitation, despite Prince William’s rumored dissatisfaction.