Meghan Markle faces fresh heartbreak as dad's scandal grabs headlines

Meghan Markle is said to be struggling emotionally after reports alleged her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, possessed child sexual abuse images.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to RadarOnline that the disturbing allegations made against her father have left her "deeply distressed" because she is raising two kids.

"People have been contacting her from the US and elsewhere, expressing their sympathy and concern, so the allegations keep finding their way back to her. She is trying to create some distance from the situation, but the emotional weight of it has been extremely difficult to escape," an insider claimed.

The source further said, "Meghan is fortunate to have a close circle of people who are looking out for her and making sure she doesn't have to confront everything alone."

"There is an enormous amount for her to come to terms with, particularly given the complicated history with her father and the seriousness of what has been alleged. Some days are naturally harder than others, but she is trying to remain strong for her children and concentrate on the things she can control," the confidant continued.

A tipster added, "Those closest to her are giving her the space, reassurance, and emotional support she needs while she works through what has been an exceptionally upsetting period."