'Dancing With The Stars' alum Melissa Rycroft detained once again after 2025 DWI case

Melissa Rycroft Strickland has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, two months after pleading guilty to a previous DWI charge.

The Bachelor alum, who appeared on season 13 of the reality show in 2009, was arrested in Southlake, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 1, according to jail records viewed by PEOPLE.

Rycroft was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license was invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility and collision causing damage to a vehicle under $200.

Her bond was set at a combined total of $9,000, records show.

The charges come more than a year after Rycroft Strickland was arrested in Southlake on September 23, 2025, and charged with DWI.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE at the time, the Southlake Police Department said they responded to a single-vehicle crash and found “a black Cadillac Escalade that had struck a tree.”

“Prior to the crash, witnesses reportedly observed the Escalade driving erratically,” the statement continued, noting that the driver was later identified as Rycroft Strickland.

She was evaluated by officers on the scene and underwent a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, before being arrested and transported to the Keller Jail, police said.

Following her 2025 arrest, Rycroft Strickland shared a brief message to a fan on social media, thanking them for their support. “Life really sucks right now and I’m struggling, but I’m trying to march forward….but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity….” she wrote in October last year.

According to Us Weekly, Rycroft Strickland was sentenced in September this year to 20 months’ probation and $2,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty in that case.

The reality star and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, who appeared on Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor, famously accepted Mesnick’s proposal on the show before he broke up with her on live TV in favor of his now-wife and runner-up Molly Mesnick.

Melissa Rycroft Strickland later appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and returned in 2012 when she won the all-star season.