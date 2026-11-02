Will iPhone Air 2 get second camera?

Apple's iPhone Air squeezed a 3,149 mAh battery and a single rear camera into a 5.6 mm body. If Digital Chat Station is right, the iPhone Air 2 fixes both. The Weibo tipster, who has a solid track record, says the iPhone Air 2 gets a faster chip, a second camera and a larger battery. Apple hasn't confirmed any of it.

According to the leak, the iPhone Air 2 will run an A20-series chip built on a 2 nm process, the same class of silicon Apple used in its new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo. The original Air runs on the 3nm A19 Pro.

As per the reports by PhoneArena, the first Air used to heat up when subjected to loads, and it is quite logical that an improvement in the efficiency of the chip will solve the problem.

Dual cameras in iPhone Air 2

The first Air only has a single 48 MP rear camera, and this makes it old-fashioned compared to its competition. As per DCS, there is a second 48 MP ultra-wide camera added in addition to the primary camera. Other earlier leaks have reported the same.

Battery capacity in iPhone Air 2

DCS reveals a larger battery capacity without specifying any figure. Other leaks indicate that its battery capacity is about 3500 mAh, which is about 11 per cent larger than the existing model.

Though it isn’t a very large increase in capacity, combined with a better chip, it can provide you longer usage time. The thickness of the iPhone Air 2 is reduced to 5.2 mm according to a Korean blogger named yeux1122.

There is no mention of a second speaker in any leak.