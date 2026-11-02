Russia and Ukraine report cyberattacks on emergency apps after fake nuclear and chemical warnings

Simultaneous digital breaches send erroneous alerts, chemical threats, and missile strikes to millions of mobile users, escalating psychological friction as regional ceasefire expires

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published November 02, 2026
Russia and Ukraine report cyberattacks on emergency apps after fake nuclear and chemical warnings
Russia and Ukraine report cyberattacks on emergency apps after fake nuclear and chemical warnings   

Both Russia and Ukraine reported that their official emergency alert and air-raid applications were compromised in a wave of apparent cyberattacks.

Users of the country's official air raid alert app received alarming, unauthorized notifications—including fake warnings regarding potential nuclear and chemical threats, as well as erroneous alerts about the deployment of hypersonic missiles.

Ukraine:

Ukrainian officials, including the Air Force and the Centre for Strategic Communications (SPRAVDI), quickly urged calm, confirmed the app had suffered outside interference, and stated there was no actual radiation threat. Kyiv blamed Russia for the hack.

Russia:

Just hours later, Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported via Telegram that its own emergency warning application had been subjected to a "massive cyberattack" which similarly resulted in the distribution of false information to users.

The cyber incidents occurred right on the heels of the expiration of a localized ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, escalating digital and psychological friction alongside physical hostilities.  

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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