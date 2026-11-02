Russia and Ukraine report cyberattacks on emergency apps after fake nuclear and chemical warnings
Simultaneous digital breaches send erroneous alerts, chemical threats, and missile strikes to millions of mobile users, escalating psychological friction as regional ceasefire expires
Both Russia and Ukraine reported that their official emergency alert and air-raid applications were compromised in a wave of apparent cyberattacks.
Users of the country's official air raid alert app received alarming, unauthorized notifications—including fake warnings regarding potential nuclear and chemical threats, as well as erroneous alerts about the deployment of hypersonic missiles.
Ukraine:
Ukrainian officials, including the Air Force and the Centre for Strategic Communications (SPRAVDI), quickly urged calm, confirmed the app had suffered outside interference, and stated there was no actual radiation threat. Kyiv blamed Russia for the hack.
Russia:
Just hours later, Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported via Telegram that its own emergency warning application had been subjected to a "massive cyberattack" which similarly resulted in the distribution of false information to users.
The cyber incidents occurred right on the heels of the expiration of a localized ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, escalating digital and psychological friction alongside physical hostilities.
-
UK Chancellor risks breaking minimum wage promise for younger workers
-
Lindsay Clancy case update: Will she face a retrial as she is set to return to court?
-
Mark Carney announces 6 by-elections in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan
-
Germany Gen Z protests erupt into chaos as shops looted and police injured
-
Rubio denies US involvement in Flavio Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil
-
Haley Stevens skips Democratic event for El-Sayed, joins Republican Mike Rogers instead
-
Rachel Reeves backs Andy Burnham on Brexit and calls for Britain's return to EU
-
OPEC+ keeps december Oil output targets steady amid Middle East supply disruptions
-
Savannah Guthrie begs for answers nine months after mom Nancy's disappearance
-
Canada warns citizens in Russia after US Embassy identifies credible threat in Moscow
-
Haley Stevens urged to stay away from El-Sayed campaign amid Michigan Senate dispute
-
Dan Sullivan says he will accept Alaska Senate election results despite ballot controversy