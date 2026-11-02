Kim Kardashian visibly puts her foot down: ‘She’s done!’

Kim Kardashian, a woman best known for her life-long stint on ‘The Kardashians’ just decided to go the completely opposite route from what she’s given her fans all these years and Kris Jenner will not be happy!

Rumour has it, the second-oldest Kardashian sister has even gone as far as to give her mother the rulebook, edited, bound and presented, right as her new romance heats up.

Insights came via a well-placed source, and rumour has it, things are heating up already, between Kim and her new beau.

Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Now for those unversed who this new romance is with, the man in question is British Formula One (F1) driver Lewis Hamilton.

According to the Naughty But Nice Substack, the insider claims, “Kim has given the world front-row seats to her love life for years. She’s done the televised wedding, the public heartbreak and the endless relationship autopsies.”

This time she intends for it all to be different. The report suggests “she wants to fall in love without worrying about ratings, storylines or whether a camera is capturing the perfect moment.”

However, her mother does not seem to be in the same boat, and things might prove to be a huge adjustment for Kris because “Kris sees the business opportunity,” whereas Kim sees “something different.”

Before actually concluding and signing off the same source even said, “she doesn’t want her next relationship managed like a television project. She wants a husband, not a wedding special, and she’s making that distinction very clear.”