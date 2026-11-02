Eva Longoria gets honest about working with Kim Kardashian on comedy film

Eva Longoria revealed that she had "so much fun" while working with her longtime friend Kim Kardashian on the set of the upcoming comedy, The Fifth Wheel.

Speaking to People at the Día de Muertos Gala in California, the Desperate Housewives star raved that she enjoyed helming the female-led comedy, also starring Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster and Brenda Song.

Gushing over her pal, Eva said, "Kim is a dream. She’s such a good friend. To be able to do this with her was just so much fun."

The movie chronicles the story of a group of high school best friends who reunite in Las Vegas and their reunion gets disturbed by a "hot" stranger played by Kim.

Eva also revealed that filming for the upcoming comedy has wrapped up and now, it's in the post development stage.

“We’re in post. We actually are locking this week, and we will be premiering in the spring of next year,” the 54-year-old actress shared. “Very excited, so much fun."

She further praised the cast noting, “Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster, Brenda Song, Will Ferrell, Casey Wilson, Kristen Wiig, 50 Cent, Jack Whitehall, we have such amazing actors in the film. And so, we had a really fun time."

The Fifth Wheel marked Eva's second directorial project. Her directorial debut was movie Flamin’ Hot released in 2023.