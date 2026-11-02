Martha Stewart says 'sorry' after Halloween costume sparks outrage

Martha Stewart is apologizing to her fans for dressing up as a homeless person for Halloween.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 85-year-old lifestyle guru issued a baffling apology after facing intense backlash over her choice of attire.

“it’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough,” Martha penned.

“I know many people are suffering economically,” the TV star continued. “Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny.”

“I am very sorry. Martha," she concluded.

The apology written in the 'Notes' app on her phone drew mixed reactions.

“Your choice reflects an utter disconnect from the desperation and suffering of so many people, especially those who are unhoused and hungry," one critic penned.

But one fan came forward to her defense, saying, “We always dressed as ‘Hobo’s’ for Halloween in the 1970’s. It was no big deal. Get over it people.”

This apology comes after Martha faced severe criticism from fans over her Halloween costume, with critics accusing her of mocking homeless people.