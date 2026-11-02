Joyce DeWitt makes heatfelt confession about her late 'Three’s Company' costar John Ritter

Joyce DeWitt is reminiscing about her final moments she spent with her Three’s Company co-star John Ritter before his demise.

For those unaware, the American television sitcom that ran for eight seasons on ABC from March 15, 1977, to September 18, 1984, starred DeWitt as Janet Wood and Ritter as Jack Tripper.

Years after the death of her co-star, the 77-year-old American actress opened up about meeting with him in New York City just a few weeks before he succumbed to a sudden aortic dissection at the age of 54 on September 11, 2003.

DeWitt told Page Six, “Not knowing that it would be the last time we would hang out together, it was extraordinarily special,” explaining that she and the late actor could only spend an evening together after she found out he was also local through the paparazzi.

She added, “If he had called one minute later, I would have been out walking to Lincoln Center on my way to a movie. I mean, it’s like there was divine assistance in allowing us that time together.”

“We had such a good time. It was dear, and it was precious,” Joyce DeWitt stated, showing her love for her late co-star John Ritter.