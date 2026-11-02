Martha Stewart says 'awareness campaign' gone wrong with Halloween costumer

Martha Stewart is responding to latest backlash over her Halloween costume.

The 85-year-old lifestyle mogul revealed that she meant no harm, just a day after she was spotted dressed up as a homeless person with a placard that read: “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Stewart said.

She continued, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” the lifestyle guru added. “I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

In 2024, she said it’s a time she “looks forward to every year.”

“Come September, I’m ready to go apple picking in the orchard and start selecting interesting pumpkins from the patch to display on the farm and around my home,” she continued in the statement shared with PEOPLE, tied to her Halloween cover shoot for Martha Stewart Living.

“This year, my editors crowned me Queen of Halloween!” Stewart added. “As they well know, I truly love to dream up a great costume and get in the spirit.”